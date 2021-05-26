Community health survey happening now

Beginning Monday, May 24, Tahoe Forest Health System has been reaching out to randomly selected Truckee and North Tahoe residents to conduct a survey about the key health issues in the community. It will help identify health needs and will be used by local hospitals and regional partners in customizing programs and developing community health improvement plans.

The following communities will be included in the survey: Truckee to the Donner Summit area, West and North Shores of Lake Tahoe, including the communities of Incline Village and Crystal Bay.

Those residents who are randomly selected will receive a postcard in the mail inviting them to participate by either completing the survey online, calling our data collection partner, or answering a call when they are contacted.

“Participation in the health survey from our community members is important,” said Harry Weis, President & CEO, Tahoe Forest Health System. “Their feedback will help guide local agencies and Tahoe Forest Health System in their efforts to address the health needs and improve the health of our community.”

Franklin & Marshall College’s Center for Opinion Research, a research firm in Pennsylvania, will conduct the survey. The telephone number may show up as a 717 area code for those with caller ID. Survey participants can anticipate a total call time to last about 15 to 25 minutes. All answers are confidential and will be used to assess, improve and develop health programs that benefit our local communities.





The survey interviewer may ask about access to health care, health practices such as consumption of fruits and vegetables and physical activity, prevalence of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and asthma, cancer screenings, and immunizations. Additional questions include oral health, mental health, and use of tobacco, marijuana and alcohol.

Respondents may participate in the survey in English or Spanish.

“The Community Health Needs Assessment provides critical information about the health and wellbeing of community members and is used to strategize local efforts to improve overall health outcomes,” said Alison Schwedner, Director of the Community Collaborative of Tahoe Truckee.

The survey is completely confidential and will be compared with data from previous Community Health Needs Assessments to gauge where there has been improvement and where there is more need.

For questions about the survey, contact the Wellness Neighborhood of Tahoe Forest Health System at 530-550-6719 or ehenasey@tfhd.com .

For more information about The Wellness Neighborhood, visit tahoeforestwellness.com.