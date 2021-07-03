Continued use of face coverings required on Tahoe Forest Health System premises

While California and Nevada have updated their statewide masking guidance to lift mask requirements for vaccinated individuals, certain higher risk settings identified by the CDC, such as healthcare settings, still require face coverings for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. In accordance with CDC and State guidance, Tahoe Forest Health System will continue to require that all personnel, patients, visitors and residents, whether vaccinated or not, wear a face covering in all of its premises.

Continued use of face coverings, such as in healthcare settings, helps prevent COVID-19 transmission among people with higher risk of infection (those who are immunocompromised or unvaccinated), those with prolonged exposures, and individuals whose vaccination status is unknown.

For more information on current masking guidance, visit:

CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/covid19





Nevada Department of Health and Human Services: https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/

