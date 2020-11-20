COVID-19 cases rise as Nevada County enters purple tier
Special to the Sierra Sun
BY THE NUMBERS
(As of Thursday morning)
NEVADA COUNTY
Number of COVID-19 cases: 934
Number in western county: 591
Number in eastern county: 342 (county is still determining location of one case.)
Number of active cases: 198
Number hospitalized: 4
Number of recoveries: 727
Number of deaths: 9
Number tested: 25,766
PLACER COUNTY
Number of COVID-19 cases: 5,543
Number in East Placer: 315
Number in Mid-Placer: 556
Number in South Placer: 4,621
Number of recoveries: 4,576
Number of deaths: 65 (5 this week)
Number tested negative: 141,141
As of Thursday morning, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County was 934.
There were 201 new cases since last Thursday, Nov. 12, indicating a 27% increase.
Of the 934 total cases, 727 have been released from isolation and 198 cases remained active — 111 more active cases than last week. There have been nine deaths by COVID-19 in Nevada County, but none in the past week.
The county has reentered the purple, and most severe, tier, and the government has strongly advised community members to wear masks and socially distance to mitigate the rising cases of COVID-19.
As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 4,543 COVID-19 cases, indicating an increase of 550 cases over the last week – an 11% increase. There have been 65 deaths total, five in the last seven days.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User