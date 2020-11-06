COVID-19 cases see 8% increase in Nevada County
Special to the Sun
BY THE NUMBERS
(As of Thursday morning)
NEVADA COUNTY
Number of COVID-19 cases: 681
Number in western county: 417
Number in eastern county: 264
Number of active cases: 67
Number hospitalized: 2
Number released from isolation: 605
Number of deaths: 9
Number tested: 23,101
PLACER COUNTY
Number of COVID-19 cases: 4,542
Number in East Placer: 265
Number in Mid-Placer: 442
Number in South Placer: 3,791
Number of recoveries: 3,996
Number of deaths: 60 (3 this week)
Number tested negative: 125,436
As of Thursday morning, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County was 681.
There are 49 new cases since last Thursday, Oct. 29, indicating a 8% increase.
Of the 681 total cases, 605 have been released from isolation and 67 cases remain active — 16 more active cases than last week. There have been nine deaths in Nevada County, one in the past week.
Nevada County is six weeks into the state’s “moderate” tier of reopening, but the increasing rate of spread has prevented businesses from reopening to their full capacity.
As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 4,542 COVID-19 cases — an increase of 294 cases over the last week and up 7%. There have been 60 deaths total, three in the last week. Approximately 3,996 people in Placer have recovered from the virus.
Rebecca O’Neil is a reporter for The Union, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User