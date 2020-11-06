COVID-19 cases see 8% increase in Nevada County

BY THE NUMBERS (As of Thursday morning) NEVADA COUNTY Number of COVID-19 cases: 681 Number in western county: 417 Number in eastern county: 264 Number of active cases: 67 Number hospitalized: 2 Number released from isolation: 605 Number of deaths: 9 Number tested: 23,101 PLACER COUNTY Number of COVID-19 cases: 4,542 Number in East Placer: 265 Number in Mid-Placer: 442 Number in South Placer: 3,791 Number of recoveries: 3,996 Number of deaths: 60 (3 this week) Number tested negative: 125,436

As of Thursday morning, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County was 681.

There are 49 new cases since last Thursday, Oct. 29, indicating a 8% increase.

Of the 681 total cases, 605 have been released from isolation and 67 cases remain active — 16 more active cases than last week. There have been nine deaths in Nevada County, one in the past week.

Nevada County is six weeks into the state’s “moderate” tier of reopening, but the increasing rate of spread has prevented businesses from reopening to their full capacity.

As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 4,542 COVID-19 cases — an increase of 294 cases over the last week and up 7%. There have been 60 deaths total, three in the last week. Approximately 3,996 people in Placer have recovered from the virus.

Rebecca O’Neil is a reporter for The Union, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun.