Eastern Nevada County reports first confirmed COVID-19 cases since April 7

Confirmed cases Nevada County: 41 Eastern Nevada County: 29 Placer County: 145 Eastern Placer County: 11 Tahoe Forest Health System: 56

After no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in eastern Nevada County since April 7, the half of the county that includes Truckee and other unincorporated areas saw an increase of five positive cases since last Friday.

The first new case was confirmed on April 24, and was followed by a pair of positive test results on Monday, and two more confirmed cases on Tuesday. In total, Nevada County has 41 confirmed cases, 29 of which are from the eastern half of the county. All of the new cases in the county since last Friday have been in eastern Nevada County.

Nevada County health officials reported the county has administered a total of 1,190 tests. The population of the county is 98,710, according to California’s official COVID-19 site. There remains one death related to coronavirus in the county.

Placer County

Placer County reported 12 new confirmed cases of coronavirus since Thursday, April 23, bringing its total to 145 positive cases of COVID-19. The eastern side of the county, which includes North Lake Tahoe, reported two new cases since April 23, bringing its total of positive cases to 11. Placer County also reported 898 new negative tests since April 23, bringing its total number of negative tests to 4,441. The county has a total population of 400,434, according to California’s official COVID-19 site.

Tahoe Forest

Tahoe Forest Health System has reported 56 positive COVID-19 tests to date, which is an increase of five confirmed cases since Wednesday, April 22.

Tahoe Forest Health System serves patients in several counties from the surrounding area, and has collection sites for tests in Truckee and at the Incline Village Community Hospital.

On Tuesday, Tahoe Forest Health System President and CEO Harry Weis provided an update as health officials begin to prepare for a phased reopening during the next five to six weeks, with plans to resume hospital, clinic, and outpatient services.

“As we move into a thoughtful, careful and appropriate reopening plan, our number one goal is your safety, as well as the safety of our staff members, physicians, and advanced practice providers” said Weis in his update. “This means we’ll be implementing an organized screening process for patients in all areas of service with prompts for social distancing. All patients and hospital staff will wear masks for everyone’s protection, and regular hand washing will be strongly encouraged.”

Weis indicated the hospitals in Truckee and Incline Village have a good supply of personal protective equipment, but that officials continue to monitor inventory on a daily basis.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.