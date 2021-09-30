Incline Village physician recognized as Northern Nevada Physician Healthcare Hero

Tahoe Forest Health System is proud to announce that Dr. Laning Andrews, Emergency Physician at the Incline Village Community Hospital, was named the 2021 Northern Nevada Physician Healthcare Hero by the Nevada Business Magazine.

With over 30 years of experience in medicine, Dr. Andrews was a vital source to improving healthcare access to Nevada rural communities. He has a passion for creating healthcare partnerships and has worked with rural organizations to develop clinics and health programs. Dr. Andrews continues to enrich the lives of Northern Nevadans and the Incline Village community through his dedication, leadership and service as an emergency physician.

Dr. Andrews received his medical training at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, and specializes in emergency medicine. He is Certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine and is a fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians.

Incline Village Community Hospital, located in the heart of Incline Village, Nevada, is open 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, and offers convenient access to hiqh-quality healthcare services to the North Lake Tahoe area, including: 24-hour emergency care, surgical services, diagnostic imaging services, a multispecialty and primary care clinic, and laboratory services.

Source: Tahoe Forest Health System