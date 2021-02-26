March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and Tahoe Forest Health System is raising awareness in the community on the importance of getting screened for colorectal cancer.

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among men and women in the United States — but it doesn’t have to be. Through screening, colorectal cancer is preventable and treatable, if caught early. A colonoscopy is one of several screening tests for colorectal cancer. During a colonoscopy, precancerous growths can be removed before they even turn to cancer.

Talk with your primary care provider about when to begin screening for colorectal cancer and which test is right for you.

The Tahoe Forest Gastroenterology Clinic has multiple health care providers — often with low wait times for an initial appointment — for consultation of colorectal cancer screening or for other digestive health care needs. For a complete list of providers, visit the website: http://www.tfhd.com/our-providers/specialties/gastroenterology .

For more information about colorectal cancer screening or to schedule an appointment, call Tahoe Forest Gastroenterology at 530-587-7698.

Source: Tahoe Forest Health