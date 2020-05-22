Memorial Day drive-by parade arranged for Tahoe Forest’s long-term patients

Many of the region’s most at-risk individuals for COVID-19 call Tahoe Forest Health System’s Long Term Care Center home.

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, many of the center’s residents have been isolated from friends and family, but Monday will offer some respite as Tahoe Forest has arranged for family members to parade around the hospital in vehicles as part of a Memorial Day celebration drive-by.

“This is really a family and resident drive-by and hello,” said Paige Thomason, director of marketing and communications. “They’re going to obviously be prohibited from getting out of their vehicles, but they may do several laps around the hospital.”

The procession is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Monday. Residents of the center will be waiting for the parade of vehicles at the back of the hospital, and will be spaced apart for social distancing.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Tahoe Forest Health System’s Long Term Care Center provides 24-hour care to residents, and provides services such as skilled nursing care, rehabilitative care, hospice care, and more.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.