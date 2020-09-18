Nevada County nears 500 COVID-19 cases, 48 active
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County increased by less than 0.05% since last Thursday, Sept. 3, standing at 496 cases as of noon Wednesday.
Of those, 443 have recovered and 48 cases remain active. There have been five deaths in Nevada County, none of which took place in September.
According to Nevada County’s coronavirus dashboard, 196 cases are in eastern county area of Truckee and 300 in western Nevada County.
In Placer County, total case numbers have reached 3,353, up from 3,238 last week. There have been 39 deaths. Since the Sierra Sun’s report last week, Covid-19 has taken 3 more Placer County lives. There have been 3,025 likely recoveries.
Mid-Placer County did not experience any growth in cases this week.
