October is Breast Health Awareness Month
October is National Breast Health Awareness Month, an initiative created to increase awareness of early detection and prevention of breast cancer. If you’ve never had a mammogram, call Tahoe Forest Health System during October for an appointment.
Mammograms and monthly self-checks are the most effective methods for detecting breast cancer early. The earlier breast cancer is found, the better the chances treatment will work. A mammogram is a quick and easy procedure performed by a certified mammography technologist and interpreted by a board-certified radiologist. A doctor’s order is not required for a screening mammogram, and follow-up care is available through local physicians.
The Briner Imaging Center at Tahoe Forest Hospital offers the highest-resolution 3D mammography available, with sharper, more detailed images, and the highest level of accuracy and detection. It is the only exam rated by the FDA as superior for women with dense breast tissue.
Physician referrals are not necessary to schedule a mammogram, and most insurance plans are accepted. To schedule, please call Briner Imaging Center at 530-582-6510.
Free or reduced cost screenings may be available to those who qualify. For eligibility details, please call 530-582-3277.
Source: Tahoe Forest Health System
