Open enrollment time is here

The open enrollment period for Medicare is here, and just around the corner for Covered California. Don’t miss this opportunity to ensure your coverage for the coming year.

During open enrollment for Medicare, patients can sign up for or make changes to their existing Medicare Part D prescription plans, change to or from a Medicare Advantage Plan, and/or switch from one Medicare Advantage Plan to another.

Open enrollment for Medicare starts today, Oct. 15, and goes until Dec. 7.

To sign up or make changes, visit: http://www.medicare.gov/sign-up-change-plans

During open enrollment for Covered California, patients can sign up or make changes to their existing insurance plans.





Open enrollment for Covered California starts on Nov. 1 and ends Jan. 31.

To sign up or make changes, visit: http://www.healthforcalifornia.com/covered-california

Source: Tahoe Forest Health System