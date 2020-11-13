Placer Health program receive award for innovation

Placer County received awards from the California State Association of Counties, the organization announced last week, both for Health and Human Services programs. The CSAC awards spotlight the most innovative programs developed and implemented by California counties.

The Children’s System of Care division was recognized with a prestigious California Counties Innovation Award – a top honor received by only two other counties statewide – for its creative approach to securing emergency foster placements for children in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March of this year, there were increases in newly opened child welfare cases and children coming into the custody of the Children’s System of Care. While the Placer community has caring homes where children in custody may be placed, the sudden increase — coupled with anxiety and fear of being exposed to COVID-19 — threatened to overwhelm emergency, short-term placement options. In response, the county partnered with the Placer County Office of Education to directly recruit educators in the county system.

“This was an exemplary partnership that really tapped into an underutilized resource to fill an immediate, critical need,” said Twylla Abrahamson, director of the Children’s System of Care. “We’re grateful to the educators who stepped up to help during a stressful time, and thrilled that CSAC has recognized this effort as a model for other counties.”

PCOE and the Children’s System of Care worked together using letters, social media and news media to recruit educators who were already background cleared, willing to work with children and at home due to the pandemic and school closures, which expanded the pool of short-term, emergency foster placements. The Children’s System of Care also streamlined the background clearance process for emergency placement, resulting in more timely placements.

“In a time when educators were already stretched thin, more than 75 teachers, counselors and school employees stepped up even further for their communities by showing an interest in becoming an emergency foster family,” said Placer County Superintendent of Schools Gayle Garbolino-Mojica. “This level of compassion and dedication is just one of the many reasons why Placer County is gold in education.”

Source: Placer County