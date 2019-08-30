Seminar on regenerative medicine coming to Truckee

Dr. Joel Richnak, raised in Olympic Valley, and now managing partner at Mountain View Rehabilitation Medical Associates in Grass Valley, is a fervent educator of the human body’s unique ability to heal itself.

But when time or physical therapy isn’t sufficient to overcome an orthopedic injury, Richnak says there are other alternatives besides surgery for alleviating a person’s discomfort and getting them back to doing the activities they enjoy.

One such alternative is with regenerative medicine, non-surgical procedures where a body’s natural healing agents — platelets and stem cells — are used to help facilitate the healing and repair process in conditions of tissue injury and degenerative diseases. According to a news release, Regenexx, a company with which Richnak is affiliated, was founded in 2005 and is a leading provider and researcher of regenerative medical procedures for orthopedic conditions.

Richnak, board certified in physiatry as well as in sports medicine, will be hosting a free seminar on 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Truckee Donner Community Recreation Center. Visit https://mtnviewrehab.com/education-seminars to register.

Since Richnak began providing Regenexx procedures in 2016, he has successfully treated hundreds of patients who suffer from conditions including rotator cuff, ACL, and meniscus tears, and knee, hip and shoulder arthritis. He has treated patients from a 15-year-old athlete suffering an ACL tear to a 97-year-old patient who simply wanted to be able to walk without pain.

“The ability to help people return to their passions is what inspires me and makes me deeply grateful for the field of medicine which I am in,” Richnak said in the release. “I feel so fortunate to be practicing in this period of time when I’m able to offer this powerful treatment to my patients.”

Visit https://mtnviewrehab.com/ for more information on the seminar, Richnak or Regenexx.