Seven deaths, 415 new COVID-19 cases in Placer County

BY THE NUMBERS As of 9 a.m., Aug. 13 NEVADA COUNTY Number of COVID-19 cases: 355 Number in western county: 194 Number in eastern county: 161 Number of active cases: 45 Number hospitalized: 2 Number of recoveries: 309 Number of deaths: 1 Number tested: 14,259 PLACER COUNTY Number of COVID-19 cases: 2,413 Number in East Placer: 113 Number in Mid-Placer: 257 Number in South Placer: 2,025 Number of recoveries: 2,000 Number of deaths: 26 Number tested: 43,339

Placer County saw 415 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, and also reported seven deaths.

Nineteen of the new cases were in eastern Placer County, which has recorded 113 cases since the start of the pandemic. Mid-Placer saw 37 new cases for a total of 257, while South Placer has now recorded 2,025 cases.

Countywide, there are 65 patients hospitalized, with 15 cases in intensive care units.

Thirty-eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nevada County over the past week, with just five of those cases on the eastern end of the county.

Of those new cases, 35 were reported on Aug. 10.

Western Nevada County saw 33 new cases, bringing its total case count to 194, while eastern county has recorded 161 cases for a countywide total of 355.

Forty-five cases, 12.7% of the total case count, are currently active, with two hospitalizations. Since the start of the pandemic, Nevada County has reported one death and 309 recoveries.

The majority of Nevada County cases have been between the ages of 18-49, of which 198 cases have been reported. Seventy cases are between 50-64, while 52 are over the age of 65.

Thirty-three positive tests have been reported among those age zero to 17.

Both Nevada and Placer counties note on their coronavirus dashboards that due to issues with the state’s electronic laboratory reporting system, the data may represent an under-reporting of actual positive cases.

“The state is working to address the issue with the system,” Nevada County’s dashboard states. “We’ll remove this disclaimer once the issue is resolved.”