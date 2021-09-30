Tahoe Forest Health celebrates national PA week

Tahoe Forest Health System proudly celebrates all physician assistants (PAs) in the community during National PA Week, held every year from Oct. 6-12.

PAs are medical professionals who diagnose illness, develop and manage treatment plans, prescribe medications, and often serve as principal healthcare providers for patients. With many hours of general medicine training, PAs can provide a wide spectrum of patient care.

Practicing in every medical setting and specialty, PAs improve healthcare access and quality, and are vital to addressing the shortage of healthcare providers nationwide, especially in rural areas where shortages are prominent.

Join Tahoe Forest Health System in celebrating PAs for their contribution to our health and our community.

Source: Tahoe Forest Health System