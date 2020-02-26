Tahoe Forest Health officer recognized

Jake Dorst

Tahoe Forest Health System announced Jake Dorst, chief information and innovation officer, was recently named to the 100 Hospital and Health System CIOs to Know 2020 list by Becker’s Hospital Review.

The list features some of the most impressive health IT leaders who lead technology and health IT initiatives for hospitals and health systems across the country.

Dorst has led the IT department at Tahoe Forest Health System since September 2014. Under his leadership, Tahoe Forest Health System successfully transitioned to a single electronic health record platform and most recently modernized its patient care infrastructure, improving the network performance across the health system’s two hospitals and six specialty clinics.