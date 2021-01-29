Tahoe Forest Health System focuses on Heart Health Month

February is Heart Health Month, and Tahoe Forest Health System and the Wellness Neighborhood are focusing on helping our community understand the threat of heart disease and the importance of maintaining a healthy, active lifestyle.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. The good news is that a heart-healthy lifestyle can help prevent cardiovascular disease and improve heart health, even if a person has been diagnosed with a heart or vascular condition. Through a balanced diet and regular exercise, many forms of this disease can be prevented.

During the month of February, join Tahoe Forest Health System in their Follow Your Heart: Passport to Health Challenge. Explore a variety of activities and learning opportunities to support your heart health. Complete at least two of the activities below for a chance to win a Therapeutic Massage or Biofeedback session.

Attend a free Authentic Wellness Virtual Workshop – Zoom ID: 991 3131 5222

Feb. 11, from 5:15 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.: “Why Can’t I Sleep?,” with Dr. Gregory Tirdel, MD, FCCP, Diplomat American Board of Sleep Medicine

Feb. 25, from 5:15 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.: The Power of Your Heart and Breath Rhythm, with Linda Mackenzie, Biofeedback Therapist

Attend a Cooking Class

Feb.15, from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.: Cooking Club: Fiber for Heart Health (Call 530-587-3769 to register. Cost is $15.)

Laughter is the best medicine: email a joke with your passport to rethinkhealthy@tfhd.com.

Make a meatless meal.

Meditate for five minutes, three times a week.

Walk at least 15,000 steps in a day.

Visit our website at http://www.tfhd.com for more information or to download and print your Passport to Health to get started.

Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehab Program

Tahoe Forest Health System offers the Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation (Pritikin ICR) program, a Medicare-approved, comprehensive lifestyle program designed specifically for patients recovering from a cardiovascular disease-related event, such as a heart attack or surgery. The program includes healthy cooking classes, nutrition workshops, healthy mindset workshops and medically-supervised exercise.

If you have experienced a heart attack, coronary artery bypass surgery, chest pain (angina), a heart valve replacement or repair, coronary angioplasty (stent) or if you have congestive heart failure, you may qualify for our cardiac rehab program. Please ask your provider for a referral to our program and we will see if you qualify. For more information, call the Tahoe Forest Cardiac Rehab at 530-582-3478.

