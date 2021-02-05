Tahoe Forest Health System welcomes new physician

Joshua Kreiss, MD, MPhil, Neurology



Tahoe Forest Health System is pleased to announce that Joshua Kreiss, MD, MPhil, has joined their team at the Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics.

Dr. Kreiss specializes in the evaluation and treatment of disorders of the brain and nervous system, including stroke, epilepsy, muscular dystrophy, Alzheimer’s disease and other memory disorders.

Dr. Kreiss attended medical school at the Warren Alpert School of Medicine, Brown University, and completed his neurology residency at Brown University and Rhode Island Hospital. He is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

The office of Dr. Kreiss is located on the 2nd Floor of the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center at 10121 Pine Avenue, Truckee. New patients are accepted. For appointments, please call 530-582-6368.

Source: Tahoe Forest Health System