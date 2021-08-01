Tahoe Forest Health system welcomes new physician

Anna Ferrera Baumann, MD, has joined the team at Tahoe Forest Health System at the Incline Village Community Hospital.

Dr. Ferrera Baumann specializes in the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of disease in adult patients. She is trained to care for a broad spectrum of health conditions, from common to chronic illnesses, and to counsel patients on overall wellness.

Dr. Ferrera Baumann attended medical school at Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich, Germany. She completed her residency in internal medicine at the University of Nevada Reno School of Medicine, and is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

The office of Dr. Ferrera Baumann is located on the 2nd floor of Incline Village Community Hospital at 880 Alder Ave., Incline Village. New patients are accepted. For appointments, please call 775-831-6200.

Source: Tahoe Forest Health