Tahoe Forest Health welcomes new physician

Tahoe Forest Health System is pleased to announce that Michael Jernick, MD, has joined their team at the Tahoe Forest Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.

Dr. Jernick specializes in sports medicine, total joint replacement of the hip, knee and shoulder, and minimally invasive arthroscopic procedures of the ankle, knee and shoulder.

Dr. Jernick attended medical school at the Saint Louis University School of Medicine. He completed his orthopaedic surgery residency at the University of California San Francisco – Fresno, and his sports medicine, shoulder, and elbow surgery fellowship at the Congress Medical Associates, Huntington Memorial Hospital. Dr. Jernick is Board Eligible with the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.

The office of Dr. Jernick is located at 10051 Lake Avenue, Suite 3, Truckee. New patients are accepted. For appointments, please call 530-587-7461.

Source: Tahoe Forest Health System