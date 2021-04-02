Tahoe Forest Health welcomes new physician

Michael Peter Hagen Jr., MD, Family Medicine



Tahoe Forest Health System is pleased to announce that Michael Peter Hagen Jr., MD, has joined their team at the Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics.

As a family medicine provider, Dr. Hagen provides comprehensive health care, including preventive care and chronic disease management, to people of all ages.

Dr. Hagen attended medical school at Texas A&M College of Medicine and completed his family residency at Memorial Family Medicine Residency Program. He is also fellowship-trained in sports medicine from the Methodist Willowbrook Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship. Dr. Hagen is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine in family medicine and sports medicine.

The office of Dr. Hagen is located at 10978 Donner Pass Road, Truckee. New patients are accepted. For appointments, please call 530-582-1212.

About Tahoe Forest Health System

Tahoe Forest Health System, which includes Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee, CA, and Incline Village Community Hospital in Incline Village, NV, offers 24-hour emergency care, urgent care, primary and specialty health care clinics including Tahoe Forest Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Commission on Cancer (COC) accredited cancer center, the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center, and the Joseph Family Center for Women and Newborn Care. With a strong focus on high quality patient care, community collaboration, clinical excellence and innovation, Tahoe Forest Health System is a UC Davis Rural Center of Excellence. For a complete list of physician specialties and services, visit http://www.tfhd.com .

Source: Tahoe Forest Health System