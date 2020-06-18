Test site moved to Truckee: Anyone can be tested; now accepting appointments

BY THE NUMBERS As of June 18 NEVADA COUNTY Number of COVID-19 cases: 67 Number in western county: 20 Number in eastern county: 47 Number of active cases: 16 Number of recoveries: 50 Number of deaths: 1 Number tested: 4,286 PLACER COUNTY Number of COVID-19 cases: 432 Number in East Placer: 32 Number in Mid-Placer: 48 Number in South Placer: 352 Number of recoveries: 261 Number of deaths: 9 Number tested: 17,394

As the number of COVID-19 cases has climbed in both Nevada and Placer counties this week, health officials remind community members of the local opportunity to be tested and the importance of doing so.

In Placer County, a total of 432 cases have been recorded, a 38% increase over the 314 cases reported last week. The number of tests conducted increased by 25% in the past week for a total of 17,394, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. Of the 118 new cases, seven were reported in eastern Placer County, which now has 32 confirmed cases. Mid-Placer County has 48 cases, up by nine, and South Placer, which saw a 40% increase, now has 352 cases. A total of nine people were reported as hospitalized, with two in intensive care. Nine people have died in Placer County.

Nevada County officials reported 67 cases countywide Thursday morning, up from 50 cases last week. Forty-seven cases were reported in eastern county, an increase of nine, and 20 cases in western county, up from 12 last week. Sixteen cases were reported as active, up from five one week ago. One person has died.

The 17 new cases countywide represent a 34% increase over the previous week. The number of tests conducted increased by 12%, from 3,815 to 4,286 completed tests.

Nevada County’s COVID-19 dashboard does not include information on hospitalizations.

A free COVID-19 testing site operating in Kings Beach for the past several weeks has been moved to Truckee, now at 10990 Donner Pass Road, Nevada County Public Health and Tahoe Forest Hospital announced.

“We hope that this new site location will increase accessibility for more residents in the region, increasing our testing numbers,” states a news release from the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association. “It’s crucial that as many people as possible get tested, regardless of symptoms, to help us understand the true rate of infection in our community, and to help us mitigate the spread of the virus, especially in asymptomatic individuals who may not know they are sick.”

Anyone can get tested, regardless of symptoms, profession, or insurance. There are no out-of-pocket costs whether those tested have insurance or not.

Appointments can be made at lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123.

“Testing is key to our ability to respond quickly and contain new outbreaks,” the release states. “If we don’t utilize the testing site, the state of California may move this important resource to another community, which will not only increase our risk of COVID-19 spread, but could also set back efforts to safely reopen businesses.”