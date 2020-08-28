Three new COVID deaths reported in Nevada County

BY THE NUMBERS As of noon, Aug. 27 NEVADA COUNTY Number of COVID-19 cases: 426 Number in western county: 247 Number in eastern county: 179 Number of active cases: 63 Number hospitalized: 2 Number of recoveries: 358 Number of deaths: 5 Number tested: 16,571 PLACER COUNTY Number of COVID-19 cases: 2,852 Number in East Placer: 133 Number in Mid-Placer: 291 Number in South Placer: 2,402 Number of recoveries: 2,517 Number of deaths: 32 Number tested: 65,976

Nevada County over the course of the past week attributed three new deaths to COVID-19, bringing the total in the county to five.

All three people were reported to be elderly. Two of the deaths reported Tuesday were in western Nevada County, an official said.

“Similar to our last COVID death, both were associated with an outbreak in an assisted living facility,” said Taylor Wolfe, county administrative analyst, in a message.

Wolfe added that public health officials want to remind people to adjust their behavior to protect vulnerable people in their lives.

The total number of COVID-19 cases countywide reached 426 as of Thursday morning, an increase of 34 over the past week. Twenty-four cases were in western county, with 10 on the eastern side.

On July 2, the county had totaled 117 confirmed cases, which marks a 264% increase. Nearly 2.6% of the 16,500 tests conducted have been positive.

Active cases total 63 across the county, including two currently hospitalized, while 358 people are reported to have recovered.

In Placer County, 189 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 2,852. Four new cases were recorded in eastern county, 16 in Mid-Placer and 164 in South Placer.

There are 39 people hospitalized, including 14 in intensive care units.

Placer County reported two new deaths, bringing its total to 32 countywide since the start of the pandemic. Twenty-eight of those who died were above the age of 65, with four between the ages of 50-64.

OUTBREAK IN FACILITY

According to state public health records, assisted living facility Atria Senior Living in Grass Valley had at least one death among its residents as of Thursday. The facility had 12 residents with COVID-19 cases and fewer than 11 staff members with active cases, state records show.

Earlier this month The Union, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun in Grass Valley, reported the facility had restricted access to visitors, increased symptom screening and isolated patients following an outbreak of nine cases among residents and six among health care workers at Atria Grass Valley. No other residential care facilities for the elderly or assisted living facilities reported any deaths.

Due to privacy concerns the state does not list the exact number of deaths or positive cases if it is fewer than 11.

The Nevada County Public Health Department would not say which assisted living facility was associated with the outbreak. Atria Grass Valley Executive Director Alicia Rist could not be reached for comment.