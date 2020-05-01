‘Truckee is Family’ campaign reminds residents how to take care of each other
Everyone has different circumstances during this challenging time of staying at home, navigating new territory and considering how to stay safe, especially when venturing to the store or leaving home for other reasons.
Leaving the house can entail extra planning, like making sure to remember a face mask, hand sanitizer, gloves, and wipes. This can lead to an extra level of stress and anxiety.
“‘Truckee Is Family’ is a public service announcement that you will start to see posted on local social media and in windows around town,” a news release states. “Just like the rainbows painted on our downtown stores remind us that there is something bright at the end of this, Truckee Is Family is meant to reassure us that we can take care of each other. It also gives simple tips on how to do so.”
The guidelines are as follows: Stay home as much as possible. Wash your hands all the time – big lather for 20 seconds. When in public, wear a cloth mask and keep 6+ feet apart. Regularly check on seniors, the disabled, or people that live alone. Avoid risky outdoor activities; we need our medical heroes for the pandemic, not injuries. Avoid recreational travel. Howl at 8 p.m. every night to thank medical workers for their courage and dedication.
Led by Citizens’ Climate Lobby, North Tahoe, the “Truckee Is Family” campaign rallied our local environmental non-profits to come together with reminders on how to stay safe. Co-sponsors of Truckee is Family include: Tahoe Food Hub, Sierra Watershed Educational Partnerships (SWEP), Truckee Trails Foundation, Sierra Business Council, and Mountain Area Preservation.
“A special thanks to the Copy Center for donating the printing for the flyers! And thank you to everyone in Truckee for pulling together!” said Janet Atkinson, a Truckee resident and member of North Tahoe Citizens’ Climate Lobby.
Source: Citizens’ Climate Lobby, North Tahoe
