Healthy Aging Month: 10 Tips to Prevent Dementia

As a family physician focused on preventive care, I want to use September’s Healthy Aging Month to spotlight one of the most critical aspects of aging: brain health. Dementia impacts millions of people, but many don’t realize that lifestyle changes can greatly reduce the risk of cognitive decline. Luckily, Lake Tahoe offers excellent opportunities to support brain health. Below are 10 tips for promoting brain health and preventing dementia, along with ways to incorporate these tips into your local lifestyle.

1. Stay Physically Active

Regular physical activity increases blood flow to the brain, helping to promote cognitive function and prevent decline. Both aerobic activity – walking, hiking, mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, and paddleboarding, as well as strengthening activities – such as yoga, pilates, body weight exercises, and weight training, improve brain health. I personally make sure to walk every day, to and from work, and to take long hikes on weekends. The AllTrails app is a great way to find popular trails nearby. For strength training, I enjoy yoga. I rely on the DownDog app, as well as classes in my local gym both yoga and kettle bell.

2. Eat a Brain-Healthy Diet

A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts and seeds, extra virgin olive oil, and healthy fats like omega-3s can help protect your brain from cognitive decline. I personally eat overnight oats with nuts and fruit for breakfast, a large salad with beans and extra virgin olive oil for lunch, and a plate of vegetables with dinner every night. I also make sure to have salmon twice weekly for dinner.

3. Engage in Mental Stimulation

Engage in learning every day by reading a book, taking an online course, or learning a new skill or hobby, such as cooking a new recipe, playing an instrument, or practicing a new language. These activities challenge the brain, encouraging neuroplasticity and cognitive resilience. Incorporate puzzles like crosswords, Sudoku, or brain-training apps into your daily routine. Playing chess, card games, or trivia with friends can also stimulate memory, problem-solving, and strategic thinking.

4. Get Quality Sleep

Sleep is essential for brain repair and memory consolidation. I recommend at least seven hours of sleep every night with a consistent bedtime. If you snore, I recommend seeing your primary care doctor to make sure you don’t have sleep apnea. Limiting screen time before bed and creating a calming nighttime routine will help ensure your brain gets the restorative sleep it needs.

5. Maintain Social Connections

Social engagement is crucial for brain health, helping to reduce loneliness and depression, both of which are linked to cognitive decline.Volunteering at local schools, charities, or community centers is a great way to stay socially active while giving back. It helps build new relationships, provides a sense of purpose, and keeps your brain engaged. Check out the Sierra Community House website for volunteer opportunities in our community.

6. Manage Stress

Chronic stress can harm brain function, so managing stress is essential. Spend 10-15 minutes daily practicing mindfulness or meditation. Focus on your breath, body sensations, or guided meditation to reduce stress, improve focus, and promote relaxation. I personally use the Calm app which features a daily meditation. Regular practice can lower cortisol levels, which protects brain health. Also consider engaging in relaxing hobbies. Spend time each day doing activities you enjoy, such as reading, painting, gardening, or listening to music. Relaxing hobbies can lower stress levels and provide a mental break from daily pressures.

7. Control Blood Pressure

High blood pressure is a significant risk factor for dementia. Regular physical activity and a healthy diet help maintain healthy blood pressure. Talk to your primary care provider to assess your blood pressure, learn how to lower blood pressure through lifestyle, and be prescribed medications if necessary, to reach your blood pressure goal.

8. Quit Smoking

Smoking increases the risk of cognitive decline and dementia, but there are resources available to help you quit. Tahoe Forest Hospital offers a free community program for tobacco cessation. Call (530) 587-3769 or email centerforhealth@tfhd.com for more information or to register. Working with your healthcare provider can help you explore options like medications or group therapy to help you on your journey.

9. Limit Alcohol

Excessive alcohol consumption is linked to cognitive decline, so it’s important to limit your intake. Limit alcohol consumption to not more than seven servings per week. To achieve this goal, decide in advance how many drinks you’ll have per day or week and stay within those limits. When drinking, alternate each alcoholic beverage with a glass of water or a non-alcoholic drink. This slows down your alcohol consumption, keeps you hydrated, and helps you drink less overall. Explore non-alcoholic beers, mocktails, or other flavorful drinks that give you the same experience of sipping a beverage without the alcohol. These alternatives can help satisfy the social or habitual aspect of drinking.

10. Protect Your Head

Head injuries increase the risk of dementia later in life, so it’s important to take precautions. Whether you’re skiing or snowboarding on the slopes or biking the trails in our area, always wear a helmet to protect your brain.

By adopting these lifestyle changes, you can significantly reduce your risk of dementia and support long-term brain health. Our community offers abundant resources to make these tips easy and enjoyable to follow, allowing you to embrace a healthy, brain-friendly lifestyle during Healthy Aging Month and beyond.

Dr. Nicholas Cohen, MD, is a board-certified family physician affiliated with the Tahoe Forest Health System. To book a visit with a primary care provider at Tahoe Forest, call (530) 582-6205.