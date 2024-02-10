Healthy Hearts: Tips for lowering cholesterol

Hello, ski community! As we delve into February, let’s warm up to the idea of prioritizing our heart health. American Heart Month serves as a poignant reminder to pay attention to our cardiovascular well-being. This month, I’m shifting our focus towards managing LDL or “bad” cholesterol through the power of a heart-healthy diet.

In my practice, I emphasize lifestyle over medication as the cornerstone of health optimization. Here are ten tips to help you lower your LDL cholesterol and promote heart health through your dietary choices:

Tip #1: Embrace Whole Grains

Start your day right with a serving of whole grains, ideally with a hearty bowl of oatmeal for breakfast. The soluble fiber in oatmeal is a potent weapon against cholesterol.

Tip #2: Incorporate Beans

Make beans a staple in your diet by adding a serving to your meals daily. Whether tossed in salads or mixed into your dinner, beans are a fantastic source of protein and contribute to cholesterol management.

Tip #3: Nuts and Seeds

Enjoy a daily serving of nuts or seeds, aiming for at least one ounce. Consider adding them to your breakfast oatmeal or salads for a cholesterol-lowering boost.

Tip #4: Load Up on Vegetables

Consume at least four servings of vegetables daily, distributing them across your meals. Vegetables are rich in fiber, a crucial element in combating cholesterol.

Tip #5: Don’t Forget the Fruit

Incorporate a serving of fruit into your daily routine for an extra dose of fiber. Opt for antioxidant-rich berries, including convenient frozen options.

Tip #6: Reduce Red Meat

Limit your intake of red meat, including beef, pork, and lamb, as they contain saturated fats that can elevate cholesterol levels.

Tip #7: Choose Low-Fat Dairy

Opt for low-fat dairy products or plant-based alternatives to reduce your saturated fat intake. Swap whole milk and cheese for their lighter counterparts.

Tip #8: Mind Your Eggs

Limit whole eggs and focus on consuming egg whites to avoid the cholesterol found in yolks.

Tip #9: Be Cautious with Shellfish

While delicious, shellfish like crab and shrimp are high in cholesterol. Opt for alternatives like scallops and fish to diversify your protein sources.

Tip #10: Filter Your Coffee

Filter your coffee to remove compounds that can raise cholesterol levels. Choose paper filters over methods like French press for a heart-healthier brew.

Remember, these dietary adjustments complement medical interventions and can significantly contribute to your overall heart health. It’s essential to know your cholesterol levels and work towards achieving your LDL cholesterol goals with the guidance of your primary care provider.

Let’s make February a month of nourishing our hearts and prioritizing our well-being on and off the slopes. Until next time, stay warm, stay active, and stay heart-healthy!

Dr. Nicholas Cohen, MD, is a board-certified family physician affiliated with the Tahoe Forest Health System. To book a visit with a primary care provider at Tahoe Forest, call (530) 582-6205.