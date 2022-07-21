Hearing on auditor-elect postponed; Tribble didn’t receive formal notice

Rob Tribble, winner of the Nevada County auditor-controller race, was a no show for a Wednesday court hearing set to determine whether he’s qualified for the job.

Officials said that Tribble never received formal notification, which the Sheriff’s Office is now expected to give before next week’s rescheduled hearing.

Tribble defeated Gina Will in the June 7 election for the job, but Will has since questioned in court documents whether Tribble has served in a senior fiscal management position for three of the past five years — a requirement to be auditor-controller.

“If he had held one of these jobs in the past five years, it would be very simple to demonstrate,” said Will’s attorney, Jim Sutton.

Will and Sutton appeared over Zoom for the hearing. County Executive Officer Alison Lehman, Chief Fiscal Officer Martin Polt and Building Department Director Craig Griesbach appeared in person, as did County Counsel Kit Elliott.

Tribble received no formal notice of the hearing, leading Superior Court Judge Robert Tice-Raskin to postpone it until July 27.

The judge said this hearing must occur no later than Aug. 1.

Sutton said he’s communicated once with Tribble, and that was an email confirming he’d received a message. Tribble failed to appear for a Monday deposition that was scheduled.

Elliott said county officials have communicated with Tribble as part of his onboarding as a newly elected official.

“He was very aware of these proceedings,” she added.

“I think his silence speaks volumes,” Sutton said moments later.

Tribble declined to comment other than to say he wasn’t properly notified of the hearing.

Speaking after the hearing, Lehman said it can take two to three months to educate new elected officials about the county, have them meet department heads and learn about their needs.

“The auditor is really the heart of the financial health of the county. We’ve got a strong interest in having a qualified person in that position,” Lehman said.

“We’re looking for Rob Tribble to provide (information) that he’s qualified.”

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or at 530-477-4249