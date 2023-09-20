Heart of Gold Gravel Race to benefit Tahoe Forest Health System Foundation, other youth mental health organizations

NEVADA CITY, Calif. – Pedal power becomes people power on October 7, as hundreds of experienced bike riders compete in the third annual Heart of Gold Gravel Race to raise funds for youth mental wellness.

The Nevada City race will be followed by the Heart of Gold Festival which is a celebration of wellness featuring great food and brews, live local bands, a Kid Zone with lawn games, a bike rodeo, and an outdoor recreation and wellness Vendor Village including businesses and organizations focused on recreation and youth mental health.

This free event is open to people of all ages.

The festival directly follows the Heart of Gold Gravel Race, a grueling bike race that starts and finishes at the Eric Rood Administration Center, with a 46- to 70-mile gravel ride through the Yuba River Canyon in between.

Proceeds from the race go to local organizations working to support youth mental wellness, including Bright Futures for Youth, Child Advocates of Nevada County, Tahoe Forest Health System Foundation, and Youth Bicyclists of Nevada County.

To learn more, visit http://www.heartofgoldgravel.com .