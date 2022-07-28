Heat records could fall this week; Thunderstorms possible on weekend

A view Thursday morning from Martis Peak.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — High temperature records could fall over the next few days at Lake Tahoe as a heat wave grips the region and thunderstorms are possible this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting high temps in the low 90s, well over seasonal averages, from Thursday through Saturday.

South Lake Tahoe reached 90 degrees on Wednesday which came within 1 degree of tying the record.

Thursday and Friday’s forecasted high of 92 would break the record of 91 for both days set in 2016 and 1988, respectively. Saturday’s expected high of 91 would come within degree of the record.

In Tahoe City, record highs for the next three days are 93, 89 and 90, respectively, with the latter two possibly being reset this week.

“High pressure aloft will yield hot and mainly dry conditions through Saturday,” said the weather service on Thursday. “Near record high temperatures will also combine with unusually warm overnight lows to produce widespread heat risk concerns. Heat health concerns will still be high to moderate for many areas headed into the weekend. High pressure breaks down Sunday into Monday allowing for increasedthunderstorm development.”

The lack of the typical afternoon breezes will make it feel warmer with 5 mph winds expected into the weekend.

The heat wave starts breaking down on Sunday and thunderstorms enter the conversation. The high is expected to be in the high 80s with a 20% chance of thunderstorms and showers after 11 a.m. Thunderstorm chances are expected to last into Tuesday.

“Heat health concerns will still be high to moderate for many areas headed into the weekend,” the service said. “Near record high temperatures as well as warmer than typical overnight low temperatures will continue this heat event for the Sierra and western Nevada. But thankfully, there is light at the end of the tunnel folks. More seasonal temperatures, and typical dry afternoon winds are projected for next week.”