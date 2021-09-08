Heat returns to Nevada County: Cooler weather expected by the weekend

The sun shines on a section of the South Yuba River Tuesday afternoon in the South Yuba River State Park, near the Highway 49 crossing. Above average temperatures for this time means more strain on the local waterways, though visitor numbers have dropped recently.

Photo: Elias Funez

According to the National Weather Service, Nevada County is looking at warmer temperatures this week with a heat advisory issued until 8 p.m. Thursday.

“It’s not record breaking,” Meteorologist Johnnie Powell said. “It is around 10 degrees higher than it normally is this time of year, but it is still technically summer.”

Today’s high is forecast to be 95 in Grass Valley. Thursday’s high will peak at 97 and drop back down to 95 on Friday. Weekend temperatures are expected to drop into the low 90s.

“It’s gonna be hot all the way up to 5-6,000 feet,” Powell said.

Powell said real heat relief is found as evening temperatures typically fall into the 50s this time of year. However, this week nighttime temperatures will stop their descent in the low 70s.

To the east, smoke is expected to persist through Truckee’s high today of 85. Thursday will peak at 82, with a chance of thunderstorms and showers along the ridge that will last through Friday’s high of 77.

Powell said the Sierra Foothills are currently cut off from the Bay Area marine layer that usually offers relief to inland California this time of year.

