Heat wave forecast for Lake Tahoe area

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An unusually strong, high pressure is materializing and could produce near record high temperatures this week at Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special statement early Saturday morning that calls for a heat wave starting mid-week and lasting through Father’s Day weekend.

High temperatures in the valley are forecast to be in the low triple digits, with highs in the 80s and even low 90s for the Sierra Nevada.

“This could break some record highs, especially Thursday and Friday,” the service said in the statement. “Lows will be above normal as well, but should be just cool enough to allow for some relief.”

The real heat begins Wednesday where highs are expected to be in the mid 80s, then upper 80s on Thursday. Low temperatures will be above normal as well, in the low 50s.

The service said people spending prolonged periods outside next week should have a good hydration strategy, be cautious and plan on outdoor activities in the mornings or evenings to minimize exposure.