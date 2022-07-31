Heat wave losing its grip; Thunderstorms, showers in Truckee-Tahoe forecast

The view Sunday morning from Homewood Mountain Resort.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Sunday will be the last day of above average temperatures for the Lake Tahoe Basin, but it also marks a week of possible rain showers and thunderstorms.

The cloud cover Saturday in South Lake Tahoe helped keep the high temperature (89) below 90 and a few degrees short of a record high (92). Another warm day is forecast (87) for Sunday but the National Weather Service in Reno says the “oppressive heat” will begin to transition to cooler days ahead and possible moisture.

“This afternoon will still be plenty warm with heat advisories continuing for northern Washoe, eastern Modoc, and the basin and range of western Nevada,” the service said in a special statement. “A 100 at Reno still isn’t out of the question. Overall though, it won’t be ‘as hot’ as we’ve seen in recent days. By Monday, abundant cloud cover and precipitation will reduce our afternoon temperatures considerably with highs well below average.”

The service said showers and thunderstorms will develop Sunday afternoon. Across northeast California and northern Washoe County, isolated storms will initially produce little rainfall which will increase the risk of sparking new fires.

The statement said south of Interstate 80 thunderstorms will be capable of producing frequent lightning along with locally heavy rainfall. Localized flash flooding cannot be ruled out, particularly near recent burn scars.

The forecast calls for a partly sunny day with a 20% chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. which jumps to 40% in the evening into Monday.

The high temperature on Monday will be in the high 70s with a 50% chance of precipitation. The high will reach about 76 on Tuesday with a 40% chance of thunderstorms.

“Wetter conditions are likely Monday and perhaps Tuesday as an additional push of monsoonal moisture pushes into the region,” the statement said. “Be on the lookout for these to produce periods of heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds. If planning to spend time outdoors, have a method to receive weather alerts and seek shelter as soon

as possible if a storm happens to approach your area.”

The forecast Wednesday into the weekend calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms with high temps in the low to mid 80s.