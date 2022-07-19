Heavenly chairlift auction generates more than $160k

The Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe received a $50,000 donation from Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Provided/Heavenly

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavenly Mountain Resort’s recent North Bowl chairlift auction raised more than $160,000.

The resort auctioned 97 chairs for a total of $162,000, of which $50,000 was donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe and an additional $50,000 is being put towards constructing a community park in the Ski Run Boulevard area. The rest of the funds were put towards the EpicPromise foundation which supports community grants and employees in times of need.

“On behalf of the entire team at Heavenly, I want to thank everyone who purchased a North Bowl chair,” said Tom Fortune, VP/COO of the Tahoe Region and Heavenly Mountain Resort. “It’s important to all of us to see these chairs land in good homes, as they’re such an important part of our mountain’s history. More importantly, though, everyone who purchased a chair allowed us to meaningfully contribute to organizations making an impact here in our community – something that is deeply important to our whole team as we always seek to give back to the beautiful community of which we are a part.”

The former North Bowl chairs were part of a fixed-grip three-person lift that is being upgraded to a high-speed detachable four-person lift before the 2022/2023 season. All 97 chairs have been claimed and picked up by the bidders.

“We are ‘North Bowl-ed’ over by this donation – such an incredible gift from Heavenly and the EpicPromise Foundation,” said Jude Wood, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe. “The donation will be put into immediate effect, supporting the final piece in our Building Bright Futures campaign, which includes building a play area for our youngest members, and a garden, which is used by everyone at our organization. We are so grateful to Heavenly and the EpicPromise Foundation for their support; not just in monetary donations, but in getting our kids on the mountain and supporting our community.”

“This is so exciting – Heavenly has been an amazing partner in building this park, which will transform this neighborhood,” said Devin Middlebrook, mayor of South Lake Tahoe. “They are one of the key supporters helping us get to the finish line on this park.”