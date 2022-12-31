Heavenly closes Saturday due to weather; Limited lifts at Palisades open

Crews at Heavenly are working to dig out lifts.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Heavenly Lake Tahoe announced on social media that they would be closing on Saturday, Dec. 31 due to inclement weather.

“Due to extreme weather overnight and this morning, we have made the difficult decision to close for the day. Multiple power lines are down on the Nevada side and we are dealing with outages at substations,” The Facebook post stated.

The post went on to say crews are working on avalanche control, and digging out lifts. NV Energy and Liberty are assessing and repairing power lines.

“As for tomorrow, it is highly unlikely we will have an operations in Nevada, Gondola included,” Heavenly stated. They are hoping to have the California side open on Sunday.

Palisades also announced that several lifts are closed or on hold due to weather. As of noon on Saturday, only four lifts are open at Palisades and five lifts are open at Alpine.