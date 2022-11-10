Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood ski resorts to open Saturday

TRUCKEE, CALIF. — The November snowstorms have delivered and three more resorts have announced earlier than anticipated openings.

Heavenly and Kirkwood mountain resorts and Northstar California will all open on Saturday, Nov. 12, officials reported Thursday.

Earlier this week Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe announced it would open Friday, Nov. 11, and Palisades Tahoe said it would open next week, Friday, Nov. 18, weather and conditions permitting.

Heavenly and Northstar are opening six days early while Kirkwood is going to spin lifts 20 days earlier than planned.

“We are thrilled to welcome skiers and riders back to Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood for the upcoming season even earlier than we anticipated,” said Tom Fortune, VP & COO of Heavenly and the Tahoe Region. “Mother Nature came through for us, allowing natural snowfall to fly and pile up while also giving us the temperatures needed for our snowmakers to do their best work. We are thankful for this incredible gift, and can’t wait to welcome our guests back for winter. Most of all, I’d like to recognize and thank the incredible resort teams at these three mountains for kicking things into high gear and making it possible to open early. Winter is here and we are ready.”

Early season terrain will be accessible at all three resorts; lifts spinning this Saturday include: Northstar — Big Springs Gondola will begin loading guests at 8:30 a.m. with Vista, Arrow, and The Big Easy starting at 9 a.m..

Heavenly — The California side, Tram, Gunbarrel, Patsy’s, and Powderbowl, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Kirkwood — Chair 5 (Solitude) starting at 9 a.m.

All three resorts will continue to make snow and monitor the weather to expand terrain offerings.

“With three drivable resorts in the Tahoe region all offering a unique experience, there will be something for everyone to enjoy,” said Fortune. “We are eager for another season of adventure and fun at our resorts.”