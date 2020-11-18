Heavenly, Northstar open this Friday

From a release:

Heavenly Mountain Resort and Northstar California Resort will open for the 2020-21 winter season this Friday, Nov. 20. Opening Day and week-of reservations for Heavenly and Northstar began Wednesday. Pass holders can make early-season reservations from Nov. 20-29 for Heavenly and Northstar.

Priority Reservation Days for the core season (Dec. 8-April 4) for Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood are also available for pass holders. For more information and to make reservations, guests should visit EpicPass.com.

Heavenly and Northstar will follow the State of California’s guidance for indoor dining within the state’s Purple Tier and there will be no indoor dining offered at either resort. While the resorts will not offer any indoor dining options until further notice, both resorts will have grab and go food options available for outdoor consumption. Restrooms will be open with limited capacity. Heavenly and Northstar encourage guests to bring their own water, food and snacks.

Heavenly will have beginner and intermediate trails open for skiing and snowboarding with Patsy’s, Maggie’s and Ridge Run trails open. Skiers and riders must use the California Base Area to access the mountain, with the Gunbarrel Express, Heavenly Tram, Powderbowl Express, Canyon Express and Patsy’s chairlifts opening at 8:30 a.m. To begin the season, there will be no skiing or snowboarding access from the Heavenly Gondola.

The Heavenly Gondola will open for sightseeing on Friday Nov. 20, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 3. The ticket window will be open at 9:30 a.m. Beginning Dec. 4, sightseeing will be open based upon availability determined day-of and will have reduced hours of operation, with day-of purchase beginning at 11 a.m. to prioritize skiers and riders. There will be no online purchase option for sightseeing and guests much purchase at the Gondola Ticket Windows.

Northstar will open with a variety of beginner trails: Lumber Jack, Skid Trail and Upper and Lower Main Street. Skiers and riders will access trails using the Big Springs Express Gondola, Highlands Gondola, Vista Express, Arrow Express and The Big Easy chairlifts. Opening day will begin at 8:30 a.m. and guests can enjoy the mountain until 4 p.m.

Heavenly and Northstar will continue to expand and open terrain as conditions allow. Kirkwood Mountain Resort is planning to open on Friday, Dec. 4. Guests are encouraged to visit SkiHeavenly.com, NorthstarCalifornia.com and Kirkwood.com for updates on terrain, conditions, and our approach to safety this winter.

Early Season Conditions

With limited early season terrain, skiers and riders can expect certain days to book up and as resorts expand terrain, they will be able to accommodate more guests. Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood require all skiers and riders to observe all posted signs and warnings. Closed trails may contain hazards due to limited natural snow coverage and snowmaking operations. For the safety of all guests, please keep off closed trails and out of closed areas.

Epic Pass Provides Exclusive Early Season Access for Pass Holders

Prices for Epic Pass options will increase on Sunday, Nov. 22. With Tahoe resort openings just around the corner, Vail Resorts Epic Pass holders get the mountains to themselves with exclusive early season access through Dec. 7 with any Epic Pass product, including the Tahoe Local Pass, Tahoe Value Pass or an Epic Day Pass.

Source: Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood resorts