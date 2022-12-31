Heavy snow continues to hit Tahoe on New Year’s Eve

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Heavy snow is expected to continue into the holiday weekend.

The National Weather Service in Reno on Saturday has a Winter Storm Warning in place through Sunday Jan. 1.

“Snow levels will be 8000 to 8500 feet early this morning, but may drop lower at times in the heavier bands of precipitation. Snow levels will fall to near 7000 feet midday, and below 6000 feet this evening,” The advisory said.

The storm brought heavy snow to the ski resorts overnight, with Heavenly receiving 18 in., Northstar receiving 7 in. and Palisades receiving 4 inches.

On Saturday, the area is expected to get a couple of feet of heavy snow. NWS is calling for 1 to 2 feet above 7000 feet and 2 to 3 feet above 8000 feet.

However, NWS is also calling for winds gusting as high as 100 mph across Sierra ridgelines which could impact ski conditions.

There is also an avalanche warning in place.

“A winter storm with gale-force winds, high elevation rain, rain on snow, followed by high-intensity snowfall with feet of new snow accumulation will result in widespread avalanche activity in the mountains. Large avalanches could occur in a variety of areas,” the warning states.

The Basin could get a break from the storm on Sunday, before it picks back up on Monday.

Snow is on the radar starting Monday to Friday.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511 or by visiting https://www.nvroads.com or https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov .