Heightened CHP presence now through Sunday

As Californians prepare for the Christmas holiday during the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reminds everyone the rules of safe driving are just as critical as ever. Although traffic may be lighter this holiday season, it is not an invitation to speed. The rules of the road still apply, and motorists should avoid driving tired, impaired, or distracted.

California has instituted a regional stay-at -home order throughout most of the state and is advising residents to stay close to home as much as possible and not travel significant distances. If you must travel, the CHP wants to remind you of some important traffic safety tips to help you arrive safely: drive sober, avoid distractions, always buckle up, and leave plenty of time to get to your destination.

“The CHP wants to ensure your safety throughout this unprecedented year,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “We are hopeful that the public will do their part and remember to make safety a priority.”

Safeguarding California’s roadways through the upcoming Christmas holiday, the CHP will implement a Maximum Enforcement Period, which begins at 6:01 p.m. Thursday, and concludes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. During that time, all available officers will be on the road for enhanced enforcement and to assist any drivers in need of help.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of safety, service, and security.

Source: California Highway Patrol