Hell’s Kitchen to open in late December; Past winners to appear at event in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — Hell’s Kitchen will open in late December at Harveys Lake Tahoe and to promote the new restaurant a pair of past winners will appear later this month in South Lake Tahoe.

It was announced Aug. 29 that Gordon Ramsay would open his third Hell’s Kitchen restaurant at Lake Tahoe.

Season 10 winner Chef Christina Wilson and season 17 winner Michelle Tribble will appear from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in a featured booth at the Grand Market Expo for the 10th annual South Lake Tahoe Food & Wine Festival at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

Food lovers can get a sneak preview and a taste of Hell’s Kitchen menu specialties.

The festival runs from Friday through Sunday, Oct. 25-27.

Wilson won the head chef position at Gordon Ramsay Steak at The Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and she’s been featured the past several seasons on Hell’s Kitchen, Fox’s top-rated television show.

Wilson is currently the Executive Chef of Gordon Ramsay Restaurant Group.

Tribble first competed on Hell’s Kitchen during season 14 where she finished third. She was brought back a few years later and earned the top prize of $250,000 per year in salary for being head at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

