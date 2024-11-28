Help unlock $15,000 in matching funds for Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue’s new transport van

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – With winter just around the corner, more people will be heading into Tahoe’s extensive backcountry wilderness to recreate. Too often, individuals get lost or injured in areas not readily accessible by law enforcement or medical personnel. A new transport van would ensure faster, safer rescue missions in the backcountry. To help with this effort, the Tahoe Fund is offering a $15,000 match to help Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue (TNSAR) purchase a new multi-passenger transport van.

“You never know when you or a loved one might need help while skiing or snowboarding in the backcountry. I am always blown away by the work these volunteers do in challenging conditions to keep people alive!” said Amy Berry, CEO of the Tahoe Fund. “That’s why our Board of Directors jumped at the opportunity to meet this match and help TNSAR with the tools they need to continue this heroic work for our community.”

Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue team. Provided / Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue

Since its start in 1976, TNSAR has been part of hundreds of search missions, with an unmatched success rate for finding lost people in the outdoors. Last year, the team was called out for 31 search days in the greater Tahoe Basin and beyond. The team is made up entirely of volunteers who give their time to keep community members safe.

“I have often thought people use the term hero lightly,” wrote a community member to TNSAR after a successful rescue last winter. “You are true heroes in our minds and we are here today because of your commitment, strength, talent, and grit.”

A new transport van will improve the safety of their team and help them do their work more quickly and effectively. It will also reduce the number of vehicles on the roads, especially during busy, snowy, and dangerous weather.

“When performing a rescue, every minute counts,” said Wes Moody, a director on TNSAR’s Executive Board. “That’s why we are calling on our community to help us unlock a $15,000 matching donation from the Tahoe Fund and make it possible for us to purchase and equip a new van that will improve the team’s capability to conduct fast, thorough and safe searches.”

All donations will be doubled until the funding goal of $30,000 is reached. Give today at tahoefund.org/searchandrescue .