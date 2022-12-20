Hemmings & Jarrett celebrates grand reopening in Tahoe City

Hemmings & Jarrett's new retail location inside the Cobblestone Center in Tahoe City.

Provided / Chris Beye

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Longtime furnishings store Hemmings & Jarrett has returned to the Tahoe City community.

After almost a year of their store being closed, the furniture store has reopened a brand-new retail location inside the Cobblestone Center in Tahoe City.

Since closing their doors in January 2022 at their old location inside the Boatworks Mall, Hemmings & Jarrett are returning to the community with expanded retail, including specialty furniture, rugs, lighting, and home décor. The store will also include a custom design center, featuring living room, dining room, and bedroom vignettes.

In the Beye family since 1985, Hemmings & Jarrett has been a staple in the community for over 35 years. The store originally started as a quaint, intimate gift shop, and over the years transformed to offer furnishings. In 1991, Owner Chris Beye joined his mother, and devoted his full-time career to the store. Since then, Chris and his mother, Terry Beye, have been involved in every aspect of the business, from selecting the merchandise to helping customers find the perfect pieces for their homes.

The reopening unveiled the new Hemmings & Jarrett, boasting not just a new location in the Cobblestone Center, but also new furniture and home accessories, including a variety of modern, traditional, and rustic home design pieces.

“We are very intentional with what we pick for the store,” Chris said. “Each design is unique – some older, some newer, but each were thoughtfully chosen for Hemmings & Jarrett.”

While Hemmings & Jarrett endured almost a year without having a retail location, Chris reflected on 2022, and said that they hardly slowed down during their time away from their physical location.

“Our schedule was still impressively full of custom furniture orders for customers,” Chris said. “We’re incredibly grateful for those loyal customers who have been with us through it all.”

Although Hemmings & Jarrett was staying busy with existing clients, Chris was eager to bring back a retail space to the Tahoe City community. A space became available at the Cobblestone Center and was the perfect match.

“I saw the location at the mall, spoke with my family, and realized it was an incredible opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” Chris said. “I missed being involved in the day-to-day that having a storefront brings. The owners of the Cobblestone Center worked with me through the whole process, and I’m just excited to bring that community interaction back to Hemmings & Jarrett.”

The Beye family’s commitment to Hemmings & Jarrett as well as the Tahoe City community is at the forefront of their business, providing quality, unique furnishings as well as an experience tethered to their customers’ needs. Chris is grateful to have Hemmings & Jarrett return with an expanded and updated selection of modern and rustic home furnishings and is excited to go into the new year better than ever.

Visit Hemmings & Jarrett’s new store location inside the Tahoe City Cobblestone Center at 495 N Lake Boulevard. There are also employment opportunities available at the new location, including sales associates and a buyer/merchandiser.

For more information on Hemmings & Jarrett , call 530-320-2762.

Madison Schultz is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.