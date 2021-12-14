Henderson named mayor of Truckee

Courtney Henderson



Courtney Henderson has been named the new mayor of Truckee.

Town Council unanimously approved of Henderson’s nomination during tonight’s meeting, which marked the last session of 2020. She was nominated by council member Jan Zabriskie and was the lone council member nominated for the position.

Henderson served as vice mayor this past year and will take over for former Mayor Anna Klovstad, who will continue to serve Truckee as a council member.

“This has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as Truckee’s mayor and yet, I have to say I’m relieved to relinquish the gavel,” said Klovstad during Tuesday’s Town Council meeting. “It’s really been a challenging time to help steer this ship and be the face of it.”

During the past year, Klovstad has guided Truckee through the pandemic, wildfires and smoke, power outages, and a cyber attack. She’s also overseen a number of accomplishments, including the Truckee River Legacy Trail extension, the opening of 194 affordable housing units, the 2040 General Plan Update, and the creation of the Carbon Zero Alliance of Truckee Tahoe.

Additionally, Truckee Town Council unanimously approved Lindsay Romack as vice mayor.

Romack and Henderson were elected to Town Council in 2020.

Truckee Town Council selects a new mayor and vice mayor annually.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com