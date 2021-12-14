Henderson named mayor of Truckee
Courtney Henderson has been named the new mayor of Truckee.
Town Council unanimously approved of Henderson’s nomination during tonight’s meeting, which marked the last session of 2020. She was nominated by council member Jan Zabriskie and was the lone council member nominated for the position.
Henderson served as vice mayor this past year and will take over for former Mayor Anna Klovstad, who will continue to serve Truckee as a council member.
“This has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as Truckee’s mayor and yet, I have to say I’m relieved to relinquish the gavel,” said Klovstad during Tuesday’s Town Council meeting. “It’s really been a challenging time to help steer this ship and be the face of it.”
During the past year, Klovstad has guided Truckee through the pandemic, wildfires and smoke, power outages, and a cyber attack. She’s also overseen a number of accomplishments, including the Truckee River Legacy Trail extension, the opening of 194 affordable housing units, the 2040 General Plan Update, and the creation of the Carbon Zero Alliance of Truckee Tahoe.
Additionally, Truckee Town Council unanimously approved Lindsay Romack as vice mayor.
Romack and Henderson were elected to Town Council in 2020.
Truckee Town Council selects a new mayor and vice mayor annually.
Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Henderson named mayor of Truckee
Courtney Henderson has been named the new mayor of Truckee.