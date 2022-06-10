High Fives Foundation chosen as Truckee Tahoe Gravel nonprofit beneficiary

Visit Truckee-Tahoe announces event producer Bike Monkey has chosen High Fives Foundation as the nonprofit beneficiary for the 3rd annual Truckee Tahoe Gravel, previously known as the Truckee Dirt Fondo. By partnering with High Fives Foundation, the event seeks to raise money and awareness for adaptive, all-inclusive sports – welcoming everybody to enjoy outdoor activities.

High Fives Foundation has created a universal shift in adventure sports that expands what is possible for those who have faced life-changing injuries.

“High Fives Foundation is redefining how people think about outdoor recreation,” says Carlos Perez, Bike Monkey event director. “Their work enables athletes of all abilities to enjoy what many take for granted – biking on dirt trails and gravel roads.”

Truckee Tahoe Gravel is an all-inclusive gravel race taking place on June 11 on dirt and gravel roads in the Tahoe National Forest. Produced by Bike Monkey, the event cultivates a friendly, welcoming bike culture for all. Adaptive athletes are encouraged to participate.

Along with two timed, competitive routes, the event offers a free untimed, non-competitive route, free family ride, and free public festival with live music, local beer, and food.

Source: Visit Truckee-Tahoe