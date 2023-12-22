High Fives Foundation named Barracuda Championships charity beneficiary

High Fives Foundation has been named a finalist for the 2023 PGA TOUR Charity of the Year grant.

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The PGA TOUR announced today that High Fives Foundation, a Truckee-based non-profit beneficiary of the Barracuda Championship, has been named a finalist for the 2023 PGA TOUR Charity of the Year award.

High Fives is a non-profit organization whose mission is to focus on preventing life-changing injuries and provide resources and hope if they happen. Since 2009 the non-profit has been a leader of education and recovery of life-altering injuries in outdoor action sports and has helped countless injured athletes and veterans get back to what they love. The foundation’s fundraising efforts include a series of charity golf tournaments in three states across the U.S. each year.

The foundation will be awarded $5,000 to further their mission of reshaping adventure sports for individuals overcoming life-changing injuries.

“High Fives is honored to partner with and be recognized as the charity of choice for the Truckee/Tahoe-based Barracuda Championship,” said Roy Tuscany, CEO of High Fives Foundation. “To be seen on the national level with the other incredible foundations, we are lucky to be at this level, and to be seen as a charity giving back to the community through the lens of the PGA TOUR.”

The award comes with a $5,000 grant to High Fives Foundation from the PGA TOUR to help create a universal shift in adventure sports that expands what is possible for those who have faced life-changing injuries.

“All of us at the Barracuda Championship and the Reno-Tahoe Open Foundation are proud to partner with a great organization like High Fives,” said Chris Hoff, Tournament Director. “Their impactful mission, aiding injured athletes and veterans in returning to their passions, along with their leadership in education and recovery for life-altering injuries in outdoor action sports, is crucial. This initiative profoundly touches lives in Northern California, Nevada, and nationwide. We nominated the High Fives Foundation with great honor, and we’re thrilled to see their well-deserved recognition as a finalist for Charity of the Year.”

The 2023 Barracuda Championship was won by Akshay Bhatia, and the 2024 Barracuda Championship will be held July 15–23, 2024 at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood in Truckee, Calif.