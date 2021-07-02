High Fives Foundation named nonprofit of the year

A skier gets inverted during the Red Bull Raid at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, an event that benefited nonprofit of the year, High Fives Foundation.

Red Bull / Ming T. Poon

Local nonprofit, High Fives Foundation, has been selected as the 2021 California Nonprofit of the Year by state Assemblywoman Megan Dahle.

The High Fives Foundation is one of more than 100 nonprofits that is being honored by state senators and assembly members for contributions to the communities they serve.

Focusing on helping athletes with life-changing injuries, the organization has helped more than 400 individuals since its inception in 2009.

“Staff and volunteers at High Fives transform the lives of people every day, and we are deeply humbled to be recognized by Megan Dahle as a 2021 Nonprofit of the Year,” said Becca Lefanowicz, director of fundraising and media, in a news release.

Each year legislators from across the state choose a nonprofit from their district.

Traditionally, honorees and legislators are invited to a celebratory luncheon on California Nonprofits Day. This year, like 2020, the luncheon has been canceled due to pandemic restrictions,

“The pandemic and shelter-in-place orders of the past year and a half have put nonprofits — usually hidden in plain sight — in the spotlight,” added Jan Masaoka, CEO of the California Association of Nonprofits. “California Nonprofit of the Year is an opportunity for our elected officials to celebrate the good work they see nonprofits doing in their districts, and for everyone to appreciate the collective impact of nonprofits in our communities.”