High Fives Foundation pivots to for-profit venture with launch of ‘High Fives Hand Sanitizer’

TRUCKEE, Calif. – High Fives Foundation, renowned for their support and empowerment of the outdoor sports community, has announced today, April 1, 2024, a pivot to a for-profit venture: the exclusive sale of “High Fives Hand Sanitizer.” This strategic shift will be spearheaded by the launch of its first-ever product, High Fives Hand Sanitizer, available exclusively online.

High Fives Hand Sanitizer is not just a tool for combating germs; it is an invitation to embrace the spirit of adventure with a formula that boasts the essence of mountain air and a splash of adrenaline. This hand sanitizer isn’t just any ordinary germ-fighter; it’s an athlete-endorsed formula designed for those who live for the thrill but also value cleanliness at the highest level.

“After 15 years, it is time to embark on a new journey—a journey of cleaning the hands that give a hand up during the time of need,” says Roy Tuscany, CEO & Founder of High Fives Foundation. “As much as we love to help out, it is time to change the vision from non-profit to for-profit for those that sustain life-changing injuries.”

The High Fives Hand Sanitizer will be available exclusively online through the new High Fives Foundation Shopify Merch Store. All proceeds from sales will be directly reinvested into the foundation’s core mission of supporting athletes who have sustained life-changing injuries in pursuit of their outdoor sports dreams.

As they navigate this new venture, supporters, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere are invited to join in embracing this bold step forward.

“Together, we can continue to make a significant impact and universal shift in outdoor sports, one ‘sanitized’ high five at a time,” a press release stated.

Shop the High Fives Merch Store: https://shop.highfivesfoundation.org/

Disclaimer: This was an April Fool’s prank.