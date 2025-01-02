High Fives Foundation revamps Empowerment Grant cycles for 2025

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The High Fives Foundation announced a streamlined approach to its Empowerment Grant process, designed to maximize accessibility and impact for adaptive athletes. In 2025, the Foundation is transitioning from three grant cycles per year to two, creating a more streamlined, user-friendly process for applicants. This shift reinforces High Fives’ commitment to empowering individuals with life-changing injuries while enhancing accessibility and efficiency.

“The new grant software is user-friendly, featuring a simple questionnaire that generates a flowchart to help individuals identify the types of grant funding they qualify for,” said Lawrence Green, Program Experience and Camp Coordinator at the High Fives Empowerment team. “Applicants no longer have to wade through irrelevant questions, as certain questions appear only when they are applicable to their specific situation.”

The revamped system offers a longer application window, giving prospective applicants more time to craft their submissions. Cycle 1 will now run from January 1–31, with decisions released by March 1. Cycle 2 follows from July 1–31, with decisions announced by September 1. This streamlined approach ensures that applicants receive timely, actionable feedback while maintaining the Foundation’s high standards of support.

High Fives Foundation is switching from a three-a-year grant cycle to a twice-a-year cycle. Provided / High Fives

Who’s Eligible?

High Fives’ Empowerment Grants are need-based and available to North American residents who have experienced life-changing injuries while pursuing outdoor adventure sports. Applicants must:

Have sustained a spinal cord injury (SCI), traumatic brain injury (TBI), amputation, or other mobility-limiting injuries within the last 25 years.

Demonstrate a commitment to recovery or participation in adaptive outdoor adventure sports.

Submit a detailed recovery goal and budget with their application.

Service-related wounded veterans and individuals injured in inertia-based accidents (e.g., falls or vehicle crashes) are also eligible, provided their recovery goals align with adaptive outdoor sports.

Despite structural changes, the Foundation remains steadfast in its mission to fund the unmet needs of its community. With a maximum grant of $25,000 per individual, the program continues to address critical recovery needs such as adaptive sports equipment, medical care, and participation in adaptive sports programs.

Applications for the Empowerment Grant Cycles can be submitted digitally through the High Fives Foundation’s online portal. Full guidelines and eligibility criteria are available at https://highfivesfoundation.org/grant-application/

High Fives Foundation Director of Programs, Dani Trujillo, emphasized the importance of this evolution: “Streamlining our process allows us to focus on what matters most — giving individuals with life-changing injuries the resources they need to thrive.”

For more information, visit http://www.highfivesfoundation.org .