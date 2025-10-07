High Fives Foundation surpasses 1,000 athletes funded with more than $414,000 in new grants

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The High Fives Foundation announced that it has surpassed a historic milestone, more than 1,000 athletes have been funded since the nonprofit’s inception in 2009. The achievement comes with the close of the 2025 Empowerment Fund Cycle 2, during which the Foundation awarded $414,107 in grant support to 125 athletes across North America.

The High Fives Foundation has funded its 1,000th athlete. Provided / High Fives Foundation

In this grant cycle, 72 first-time athletes received $246,250 in funding, while 53 returning athletes received $167,857. The support spanned a wide range of needs, including adaptive equipment, medical and healing resources, and living expenses. Cycle 2 athletes span over 30 U.S. states and multiple Canadian provinces, with the largest clusters in California and Colorado, underscoring the program’s North America-wide reach.

Adaptive equipment remained the largest category, with 88 athletes receiving $325,437 to access tools such as adaptive mountain bikes, handcycles, wheelchairs, and ski equipment.

Healing Network services provided 12 athletes with $27,350 in physical therapy, acupuncture, and other wellness resources.

Medical equipment support totaled $54,820, while program and living expenses made up the balance.

High Fives athletes continue to break barriers in sports and life. Within this cycle, the Foundation-funded grants supported 70 sports-focused projects; 50 in biking, 16 in snow sports, two in surfing, and two in fishing — totaling $276,787 in sports-specific empowerment.

“It’s incredible — and honestly still hard to believe — that High Fives has now supported over 1,000 athletes,” said Landon McGauley, High Fives Athlete #9 and now staff member. ‘When I first got connected in 2011 as athlete number nine, it was just a small foundation with a whole lot of heart. Over the past 14 years, I’ve not only witnessed but been part of this journey, eventually transitioning into a

staff role. The organization has grown immensely, but the heart that started it all has never changed.”

“It feels awesome to be chosen as the 1,000th High Fives Foundation athlete,” said Rob Stark, the 1,000th athlete funded by High Fives. “It’s such an amazing group of people…hearing their stories and the love they have for everybody is incredible. I’m proud to say I am a High Fives athlete. Thank you so much.”

The High Fives Empowerment Fund remains the organization’s cornerstone program, providing resources to athletes, veterans, and first responders who have experienced spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, or other life-changing events.

Since 2009, High Fives has invested millions of dollars directly into athlete recovery, prevention initiatives, and adaptive sports opportunities. The Foundation’s vision is to create a universal shift in adventure sports that expands what is possible for those who have faced life-changing injuries.