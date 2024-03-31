High Fives Foundation to offer grants for free therapy services for Tahoe, Truckee residents

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The High Fives Foundation is proud to announce Pedal For Positivity, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at supporting individuals in the Reno Tahoe-Truckee area who are facing challenges and seeking mental health assistance. Inspired by Harrison Biehl’s journey and his dedication to honoring his friend Joe Fazzio’s life, the foundation is offering free therapy sessions to those in need, emphasizing its commitment to mental health and community well-being.

Harrison Biehl riding on Highway Old 40. Provided / Tucker Adams

“We recognize the immense value of mental health and wellness, especially during challenging times,” said Roy Tuscany, Founder and CEO of the High Fives Foundation. “Our mission has always been centered around empowering individuals to overcome obstacles, and this grant reflects our dedication to extending that support to the Reno-Tahoe-Truckee community.”

The grant covers therapy services, including individual counseling, group therapy sessions, and specialized treatments tailored to specific needs. Qualified therapists with expertise in various areas such as trauma recovery, stress management, and relationship counseling will be available to provide compassionate care and evidence-based interventions.

Harrison Biehl Provided / Tucker Adams

“Access to mental health services should never be a luxury,” said Dani Trujillo, Director of Programs at the High Fives Foundation. “Through this grant, we aim to ensure that individuals in our community have the resources they need to prioritize their mental well-being and build resilience in the face of adversity.”

Whether you’re struggling with anxiety, depression, or simply need someone to talk to, this grant is here to support you on your journey towards healing and growth. Residents of the Reno-Tahoe-Truckee area are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity by applying here .