High School Nordic season gets underway
High school Nordic racing got underway last Friday at the Auburn Ski Club, bringing roughly 50 of the area’s top prep skiers out for the 6-kilometer freestyle opener.
North Tahoe senior and defending Nordic state champion, Kili Lehmkuhl, captured the season-opening win, finishing the course with a time of 20 minutes, 30.5 seconds. Lehmkuhl is also the defending cross-country running state champion. Sugar Bowl Academy junior Hayden McJunkin, who is also the defending girls’ Nevada Interscholastic Cycling League state champion, was second with a time of 21:20.3. North Tahoe senior Alani Powell took third with a time of 22:59. Truckee junior Petra Kidd was fourth with a time of 23:19.8, followed by teammate Hannah Hammond in fifth place with a time of 23:57.2.
On the boys’ side, Sugar Bowl Academy’s Pascal Wettermark cruised to first place by more than 23 seconds, finishing with a time of 18:43. North Tahoe’s Jake Hacker (19:07.3) and Cooper Honeywell (19:57.3) were second and third, respectively. Logan Selander led Truckee with a time of 20:32.9 for fourth place. Sugar Bowl Academy skiers Marc Bender (20:55.9) and Christian Nygard (21:20.3) were the next two finishers, claiming fifth and sixth, respectively.
Girls
1) Kili Lehmkuhl (North Tahoe) – 20:30.05
2) Hayden McJunkin (Sugar Bowl) – 21:20.3
3) Alani Powell (North Tahoe) – 22:59.6
4) Petra Kidd (Truckee) – 23:19.8
5) Hannah Hammond (Truckee) – 23:57.2
Boys
1) Pascal Wettermark (Sugar Bowl) – 18:43.8
2) Jake Hacker (North Tahoe) – 19:07.3
3) Cooper Honeywell (North Tahoe) – 19:57.3
4) Logan Selander (Truckee) – 20:32.9
5) Marc Bender (Sugar Bowl) – 20:55.9
